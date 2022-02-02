Does your Business Need Support to Develop its Emerging Tech?

Does your Business Need Support to Develop its Emerging Tech?

The Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technology (CEMET) is looking for businesses which want support to develop their tech.

CEMET, which is based at the University of South Wales (USW), offers Welsh businesses help and advice on the development and use of emerging technology.

“CEMET has a strong track record of supporting small enterprises in Wales to create and develop new products, solutions, and services, through bespoke funded collaborative research projects,” said Matt Smith, Commercial Manager of CEMET. “This can include support on developing things such as machine learning and augmented reality, or just offering advice around technology and how it can fit in with a business. “We believe that innovation is a vital part of business growth, so want to hear from businesses which have an idea that utilises technology and are in need of support. “Ideas are best executed when in a collaborative environment, that is why we are offering advice and guidance workshops that enable the skills and knowledge to do this.”

CEMET enables eligible SMEs to access funded collaborative research and development via a unique three-stage R&D process, which transforms an innovative idea into a high-quality product. The process ensures that entrepreneurs are best placed to capitalise on the collaboration, with the aim of stimulating business growth.

CEMET is based at the University of South Wales, within the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science, and is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Welsh Government. ERDF funding aims to strengthen economic and social cohesion in the EU.

More information is available on email at [email protected] on 01443 654265, or at www.cemet.wales