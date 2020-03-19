Do You Have an Innovation or Service to Help with the COVID-19 Outbreak?

MediWales has recognised the significance of the current viral outbreak and are calling for you to help.
They are collating a list of potential suppliers for shortage equipment.
Examples of products or services they may be looking for could include:
- Ventilators
- PPE Equipment (Personal Protective Equipment) and other systems to reduce spread
- Testing kits
- Systems to manage and predict workflow
- Dashboard systems to allow access to real-time information
- Screening
- Patient monitoring
- Blood gas analysers
- Syringe pumps
We ask that your product/service has regulatory approval and that your organisation is sustainable and able to deliver and continue to deliver these products/services to the NHS.
If you are interested please email [email protected] with a brief description of your product/service (up to 100 words). Please include the following:
- Company details
- Contact name
- Website
- Company registration
Please note:
- Do not include any confidential information
- The NHS will contact you directly to follow up if interested
The network for the South East (SEHTA) have also sent a call, please contact them directly at [email protected] to be included on their own list.
You may also be interested in these contact details if you wish to offer your product/service to the NHS/UK Government directly.
Vaccines – [email protected]
Ventilators – 0300 456 3565 / [email protected]
Innovation/Tech – [email protected]
For any more information or questions please email us.