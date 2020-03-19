Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Do You Have an Innovation or Service to Help with the COVID-19 Outbreak?

Engineering Health Technology News Home Page Manufacturing Original Content Regions Technology
SHARE
,

MediWales has recognised the significance of the current viral outbreak and are calling for you to help. 

They are collating a list of potential suppliers for shortage equipment. 

Examples of products or services they may be looking for could include:

  • Ventilators
  • PPE Equipment (Personal Protective Equipment) and other systems to reduce spread
  • Testing kits
  • Systems to manage and predict workflow
  • Dashboard systems to allow access to real-time information
  • Screening
  • Patient monitoring
  • Blood gas analysers
  • Syringe pumps

We ask that your product/service has regulatory approval and that your organisation is sustainable and able to deliver and continue to deliver these products/services to the NHS.

If you are interested please email [email protected] with a brief description of your product/service (up to 100 words). Please include the following:

  • Company details
  • Contact name
  • Email
  • Website
  • Company registration

Please note: 

  • Do not include any confidential information
  • The NHS will contact you directly to follow up if interested

The network for the South East (SEHTA) have also sent a call, please contact them directly at [email protected] to be included on their own list.

You may also be interested in these contact details if you wish to offer your product/service to the NHS/UK Government directly.

Vaccines – [email protected]
Ventilators – 0300 456 3565 / [email protected]
Innovation/Tech – [email protected]

For any more information or questions please email us.

 