DMH Stallard Bolster Property Development Practice with New Hire

DMH Stallard is delighted to announce a new partner hire in the firm’s well respected property development team.

Lucy Rudd joins from Judge & Priestly where her practice focused on advising developers on acquisitions and sales of development sites.

This latest news follows closely on the firm’s recent announcement of record financial results and the highest number of promotions in the history of the firm.

Tina George, Head of Real Estate at DMH Stallard, said:

“Lucy’s broad experience in the development sector will strengthen further our capacity to provide clients in London and the south east with the highest quality legal advice. “The firm is determined to keep attracting the most talented solicitors and this latest recruitment success is a clear confirmation of that intention.”

With offices in London, Sussex and Surrey, DMH Stallard has completed two mergers since 2020 and Rudd is the 21st partner appointment in that time.

Lucy Rudd said: