DLL Continues to Invest in Prestatyn Leisure with Opening of New 3G Pitch

A brand new 3G pitch has been opened at Prestatyn Leisure.

Prestatyn Leisure, part of DLL (Denbighshire Leisure Ltd)’s fitness and adventure portfolio, has opened the new 3G pitch for bookings from the community and use by the local high school.

The new 3G synthetic surface has been installed on the site of the existing all-weather pitch and replaces the previous sand dressed system. The new 3G surface better replicates the feel of natural grass, which is particularly beneficial for sports such as football.

The new development was funded by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd and Sports Wales as part of the Prestatyn Leisure project.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of DLL, said:

“We are delighted with the success of the new 3G surface, and it’s great to see the pitch is already being extensively used by several local junior football teams in the evenings, as well as by Prestatyn High School pupils during the day. The new indoor facilities at Prestatyn Leisure, have already transformed both the leisure site, and the PE curriculum at the school and have also delivered an exciting new fitness offer to the local community. We have some further exciting news around junior fitness at the facility coming very soon, so please keep an eye on our social channels over the next few weeks.”

Prestatyn Leisure has already seen the launch of a number of new facilities, including Clip N’ Climb, a new climbing and bouldering experience, IGames, a digital interactive squash court and Prama studio, a ‘first in Wales’ digital fitness experience.