DLL Celebrates Win at UK Leisure Fitness Awards

Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) are celebrating after winning a national award and being shortlisted for four further awards at the national UKactive Fitness awards.

DLL won “Best Marketing Campaign” in a ceremony which brought together hundreds of UK fitness industry professionals in Birmingham. The company was in the running for five awards.

Ukactive is a not-for-profit industry association, promoting the interests of commercial fitness gyms and community leisure centres, with more than 4,000 organisations in membership across the UK.

The categories DLL were shortlisted in included: Organisation Innovation Award, two Marketing Campaign Awards, Outstanding Leadership Individual Award and Outstanding Leadership Team Award.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of DLL, said:

“To win in a national award at an industry wide event is an outstanding achievement, and this success is testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of the whole DLL team. We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged for our efforts, and as MD I am immensely proud of our win. It’s fantastic to see a Denbighshire company being recognised nationally for its contribution to the leisure industry. As a company, it’s our values, dedication and quality that makes us stand out, and it is always more than just a job to our workforce, who always go the extra mile. I would like to congratulate all the winners at this years awards and thank the team at Ukactive for a well-run event and fantastic evening.”