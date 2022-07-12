Diverse North Wales Coastal Estate on the Market for £7.75 million

A coastal estate with a diverse income stream and a multitude of amenity, leisure and environmental opportunities and beaches has come to the market in Wales for the first time in 60 years.

The Bodior Estate in the village of Rhoscolyn, Holy Island, Anglesey is being marketed through Savills with a guide price of £7.75 million in its entirety.

Extending to about 639 acres in total, the estate centres around a Grade II listed country house with 11 principal bedrooms and an integral flat surrounded by grounds and a courtyard of traditional stone barns. Situated on Holy Island’s Welsh coastline, the estate has extensive coastal frontage and a private beach with its own stone beach hut.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, rural director at Savills, comments:

“Bodior is a very unique offering – its coastal position, close to the highly desirable Rhoscolyn on Holy Island, means there are endless amenity, leisure and environmental opportunities. This is the first time it has been on the market since the 1950s.”

Also included in the sale is an in-hand farm including a substantial five-bedroom farmhouse and a range of modern farm buildings; 312 acres of farmland including productive pasture and rough grazing; 263 acres of woodland; a detached three-bedroom farmhouse and a pair of semi-detached cottages; and four additional houses and cottages which are currently let or used as holiday lets, generating additional income.

“Conservation has always played a big part in how Bodior is managed and farmed due to its huge diversity of wildlife,

adds Rhydian.

“The farming system focuses on sympathetic stocking rates, restoring traditional field boundaries and managing and planting hedgerows. The estate has historically sold its own home grown produce via a farm shop on the estate, but now sells it through a leading supermarket brand and achieves a premium price for its native breeds.”

The estate dates from the sixteenth century and was created by descendants of a Welsh clan leader Llywelyn Aurdorchog of Ial in Denbighshire. The Estate was passed down through the family and John Hampton of Henllys inherited the Bodior Estate and substantially rebuilt the house in the 19th century. When he died in 1843, the estate passed to his son, John Lewis Hampton Lewis, who married Frances Elizabeth Lanson and for whom the house was further remodelled in 1848.The Hampton-Lewis family owned the estate until 1946. Shortly after, the estate was purchased by Bertram Bulmer and has remained in the ownership of the Bulmer family to this day.

The Bodior Estate is being sold as a whole or in three lots, details of which can be viewed online.