Property Wales  |

  Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach-Leaderboard
Workplace Recycling - Sidebar Button Advert - 450X460
net zero wales button
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
14 April 2025
Property / Construction

Disused Warehouse Site in Prestatyn Transformed into Modern Business Hub

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


A North Wales warehouse site which fell into disrepair and became a haven for anti-social behaviour has been transformed into a modern business park.

The vandalism hotspot in Prestatyn has been transformed into a first-class space for employment use by James Industrial Limited.

Welsh Government awarded them a £1.75 million Property Development Grant to support the redevelopment, with 28 high-quality business units created over 75,000 square foot.

The Warren Drive site was formerly a base for Kwik Save, but has been vacant since around 1998.

Now called Prestatyn Business Park, it is set to become a thriving hub for businesses and start-ups. Five units are already occupied with others under offer or with terms agreed. The site is being marketed by joint agents Littler & Associates, Legat Owen and BA Commercial.

Dominic James, director of James Industrial Limited, said:

“The business park has a good mix of office space and industrial/warehouse units, from 1,400 square foot, with the flexibility to accommodate larger spaces of up to 25,000 square foot if required.

 

“We are happy to assist tenants through their start up or fit out to help them tailor the space to their needs.

 

“The site benefits from super-fast fibre broadband and close proximity to the seafront, and the town centre.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“This investment will transform the site from a problem for residents to a first-class business space which Prestatyn can be proud of.

 

“We know the availability of modern commercial premises is crucial for businesses across Wales to grow and prosper, and our Property Delivery Plan seeks to address that issue with interventions such as this.”


bnw MEET THE TEAM AD

Columns & Features:
Property / Construction
26 March 2025

Measures Must Be Taken to Solve Our Housing Crisis
Property / Construction
20 March 2025

Let’s Ensure Planning Reform is a Pathway to Growth
Property / Construction
7 March 2025

England is Ploughing Ahead with New Homes Plans – But What About Wales?
Property / Construction
4 March 2025

We Need Urgent Action on Housing Land Supply in Wales

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //