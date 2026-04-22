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22 April 2026
Food & Drink

Distillery’s Debut Blended Welsh Malt Whisky Strikes Gold at World Awards

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Brychan struck gold at this year’s World Whiskies Awards.

West Wales distillery In the Welsh Wind is celebrating a landmark achievement for its debut blended Welsh malt whisky.

Brychan won a gold medal and was judged category and country winner for Best Welsh Blended Malt 2026 at the World Whiskies Awards 2026.

In the Welsh Wind, an artisanal, spirit-producing distillery, is based near Cardigan on the Cambrian Coast. Its new whisky is a curated blend of Welsh single malt whiskies aged in bourbon, port and red wine casks, with only 10 casks selected for this small-batch release.

Ellen Wakelam, In the Welsh Wind co-founder and director, said:

“We are delighted and immensely proud to have won these awards. For us, Brychan is the culmination of many years of dedication to whisky-making here in West Wales.

 

“To have our first blended malt recognised at this level and to be judged as gold award-winning standard is incredibly exciting and rewarding for us as a craft distillery and for Welsh whisky as a whole. Brychan, however, is just the beginning.”

In collaboration with other Welsh distilleries, In the Welsh Wind is curating a range of the finest blended Welsh malt whiskies, beginning with Brychan. The firm is planning two further distinct blends of Welsh malt whiskies later this year.



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