Distillery Launch New Pre-Mixed Cocktail Inspired by the Welsh Coast

Monmouthshire-based Silver Circle Distillery has launched a new premixed cocktail inspired by the Welsh coast and created by Matthew ‘Welly' Jones from Lab 22 in Cardiff (winner of Best Cocktail Bar in the UK at the Top 50 Cocktail Bars Awards).

Earlier this year, the Lan Y Môr Cocktail won Silver Circle’s Aquavit Cocktail Competition – coming first place in a collection of incredible drinks made by bartenders representing some of the best bars in the country.

It’s creator, Welly, said he was ultimately inspired to create an ‘ode to the Welsh coastline', by combining kelp, samphire, elderflower and dill with Silver Circle’s award-winning Welsh Aquavit (a spirit traditionally drunk in Scandinavia) to create a stunning long drink.

By taking Welly’s original recipe, Silver Circle Distillery have created a new pre-mixed, bottled cocktail – making it easy for anyone to enjoy a Lan Y Môr at home; simply pour 75ml into an ice-filled glass and top with 125ml of soda water.

Each bottle of Lan Y Môr contains at least six drinks, and costs £28 for 50cl.

Lan Y Môr is part of Silver Circle’s bottled cocktail collection which also includes the Paradiso Collins; the Coconut Espresso Martini; and the Damson Negroni which earned a coveted three stars – the top accolade – at the 2021 Great Taste Awards.

Keen cocktail aficionados can build their home bar by picking two bottles from the Silver Circle cocktail collection for £50 with free shipping, or three bottles for £70 with free shipping.

About Silver Circle Aquavit

Welly’s original Lan Y Môr Cocktail is made with Silver Circle Aquavit. A spirit traditionally drunk neat in Scandinavia but not yet widely known in the UK, Silver Circle’s Welsh version is distilled with caraway, fennel, raspberry, lemon and rye. It has previously picked up a silver award at the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC), the world's largest and most influential international spirit awards.

Judges at the IWSC scored it 91 out of 100, complementing the “…warm earthy aromas of rye cereals and caraway, plenty of spice on the palate with an anise and nutty five-spice sweetness and lingering in the mouth on a warm peppery note.”

For more information, visit: silvercircledistillery.com