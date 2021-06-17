Disinfection Experts Team up to Help Businesses Stay Safe and Clean

As businesses reopen after lockdown with an increased focus on cleanliness and hygiene, two Swansea-based businesses have teamed up to help business owners be confident they are creating safe spaces for staff and customers.

eRAYS is a new franchise headquartered in Swansea, which carries out disinfection of business premises using state-of-the-art UV-C disinfection robots. It also provides its customers with expert advice on how to keep spaces safe and hygienic.

As new franchisees come on board, eRays needs to make sure they have the relevant skills and knowledge to deliver their disinfection service and accompanying advice, so it has enlisted the help of Swansea-based Green Hat Consulting to deliver this training to all its franchisees. Green Hat has long been at the forefront of health, safety and quality management, delivering expert consultancy to the heavily regulated construction sector, and is a leader in online health and safety training.

The pandemic led to an increasing demand from businesses of all sizes and sectors for guidance specifically in relation to COVID-19, so Green Hat responded with a range of training sessions in COVID Awareness, COVID Marshal, Appointed Persons and Secure Workplaces – Safe Working Practices. It has drawn on this knowledge to create the training package for eRAYS franchisees.

Green Hat training director Andrew Warring said:

“We have recognised the pressures that businesses are under to minimise risk within their workspace and many don’t know where to start. Enterprises are suffering and they are doing whatever they can to alleviate concerns and rebuild public confidence. Our training courses provide practical guidance to managing safe spaces, but we know we can all do more to prevent the virus spreading. When we came across eRAYS, we could see a clear opportunity to collaborate and provide that extra level of reassurance to businesses looking to welcome staff and visitors back to their premises.”

While disinfection is eRays’ core service, founding director Amin Farah conceived the company as a one-stop shop for businesses looking to make their spaces as safe as possible for now and into the future. In pursuing its ISO9001 certification (the world's most recognised Quality Management System standard), eRAYS came across Swansea based Green Hat and it became clear that there was an opportunity to collaborate.

Amin Farah said:

“We have appointed Green Hat to undertake all relevant training for franchisees who come on board so they are confident and comfortable in relaying safe space management guidance and support. Green Hat are also working with eRAYS to secure ISO9001 as we feel it paramount to embed quality processes at foundation stage to reassure franchisees that they are buying in to a superior safe space network.”

The teams at Green Hat and eRAYS are delighted that they have come together to form a partnership which is based on expertise, knowledge and a common goal to provide sustainable solutions for a strong, secure and safe future.

To find out more about Green Hat or eRAYS visit www.greenhat-consulting.co.uk or www.e-rays.co.uk. eRAYS are offering FREE 30 minute disinfection demonstrations for those businesses keen to find out more.