Discussions to Address the Region’s Most Pressing Climate Issues

A series of roundtable panel discussions focussed on the green economy in South and West Wales take place online during the coming weeks.

The events form part of the build-up to the inaugural Regional Green Economy Conference and Exhibition, which will be held at Swansea Arena on Wednesday November 22.

The discussions will be held on Zoom and are open to all. Each event will feature key thought leaders on the chosen topic and will include a Q&A session so that all participants can get involved and raise points of interest to them.

The roundtables are:

Transport Roundtable

Wednesday, October 11

Innovation Roundtable

Wednesday, October 18

Nature & Biodiversity Roundtable

Wednesday, October 25

Food Roundtable

Wednesday, November 1

The panel discussions are being organised by 4theRegion, a membership alliance working to bring about positive change in the region. 4theRegion is also the organiser of the new Green Economy Conference and Exhibition, the first event of its kind in South Wales.

Delivered in partnership with headline sponsor CEIC and event partners Swansea Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Celtic Freeport and GreenEconomy.Wales, the Conference and Exhibition will be held at Swansea Arena on Wednesday, November 22.

It aims to unite businesses and organisations from Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot to share knowledge and create initiatives for a resilient future.

The conference and roundtable programme build on the success of the Swansea Conference and Exhibition, which took place in March this year, and Swansea’s Green Recovery Conference, which was held in June 2022.

4theRegion founder and chair Dawn Lyle said:

“This new series of roundtables will unite thought leaders and experts from across our region to discuss a range of topics that are the key drivers for a green economy. The aim is to explore the most important talking points and regional developments and whet people’s appetites for the main event – the Regional Green Economy Conference and Exhibition. “These roundtables will provide a platform for as many people as possible to get involved in conversations to shape the future of our region. Everyone is welcome to attend: local businesses, people from community groups and organisations across South and West Wales, members of the public – anyone with an interest in strengthening our green economy. Just pick the topics that are of most interest to you, and sign up online.”

You can register for the roundtable events and the conference on this link. The roundtables and the conference are free to attend.