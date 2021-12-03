Discover – The Royal Welsh Winter Fair

Welcome to the premier of Business News Wales’ Discover web video series.

In the first episode, Business News Wales goes behind the scenes of one of Wales’ most important rural events – the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Winter Fair.

As one of the finest prime stock shows in Europe, the winter fair is a highlight of the Welsh farming calendar, drawing crowds from far and wide to enjoy two days packed full of festive cheer and no small amount of agri business dealings.

With the pandemic having paused the Fair in 2020, Wales’ rural communities and businesses once again met at the Llanelwydd showground to showcase the best of Wales’ food products, and to talk, share and celebrate.

From farmers and traders to large-scale businesses, Business News Wales presenter Sam Cook explores why the Winter Fair plays such a crucial role in Wales’ rich rural culture.

Future Discover episodes will include exploring the award-winning Cardiff start-up hub Tramshed Tech, Swansea’s Blue Eden renewable energy project, and a profile of manufacturing membership organisation Manufacturing Wales.

In the days running up to Christmas, Cardiff’s retail economy will come also under the spotlight as we explore how retailers and shoppers are coping as the pandemic lingers.

