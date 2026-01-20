Direct Rail Service to North Wales for World Cup Play-offs

Transport for Wales (TfW) will be trialling a direct service to North Wales from Cardiff following both World Cup play-off fixtures in March.

For the first time, a dedicated post-match 23:00 service will run from Cardiff to Holyhead, ensuring fans can return home the same night. With both fixtures expected to be sell-outs, TfW have strengthened capacity across the network to accommodate the demand.

The trial will take place for the following fixtures:

Thursday 26 March: Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday 31 March: Wales v Italy or Northern Ireland

While TfW has consistently provided post-event travel to Wrexham and Chester in recent years, extending a direct line to Holyhead late at night provides fans with confidence to support the national team without the need for overnight accommodation, TfW said.

This service has been made possible following customer feedback and close collaboration with Network Rail to agree on adjustments to planned engineering work, an extension of signal box opening hours and additional resourcing for train crew and fleet.

Georgina Wills, Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager, said:

“We’ve listened to our passengers, and we know that getting home to North Wales following a late kick-off has been a challenge in the past. “By working with our partners at Network Rail, we are proud to trial this direct 23:00 service to Holyhead to ensure fans get home safely. “While this is currently a trial, we want to see it succeed and encourage fans to take advantage of the service and travel with us.”

Rachel Heath, Operations Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders Route, said:

“We’re pleased to be working closely with Transport for Wales to help make this trial service possible for football fans travelling to and from North Wales. “By adjusting planned engineering activity, extending signal box opening hours and ensuring the right resources are in place, we’re supporting safe and reliable late-night travel following major national events. “This collaboration shows how we can respond to feedback and make the railway work better for passengers when demand is highest.”

Macsen Jones, FAW Fan Engagement Executive, added: