Digital Transformation Series – Cloud Security

To support businesses in Wales, Superfast Business Wales have created a digital toolkit designed to help businesses improve efficiency, streamline operations, boost security, and often reduce costs.

Listing over 100 cloud-based solutions, the Digital Toolkit for Business will help you find software and services you can rely on. All products listed are presented for information and research only, and any recommendations are not designed to be comprehensive or act as a specific endorsement from Superfast Business Wales.

DOWNLOAD A COPY OF THE DIGITAL TOOLKIT HERE

In the next part of this series, we look how businesses can use security software to protect their business from a range of threats.

In today’s digital landscape more businesses are running vital business computing functions in the cloud, making security essential as attackers seek to exploit vulnerabilities and gain unauthorised access to your data.

Government figures show that 32% of UK businesses reported having a cyber security breach or attack in the 12 months leading up to 1st July 2019. The average financial cost of these attacks was a hefty £9,260, with some costing significantly more.

There are a number of obvious benefits for businesses turning to the cloud to tighten up their business security.

Cloud security can provide the functionality of traditional IT security while letting customers enjoy the advantages of cloud computing securely and privately. As the cloud centralises apps and data, the cloud provider can centralise protection and a robust monitoring process.

Cloud security can also help reduced costs and manpower by eliminating the need to buy and manage dedicated hardware.

Reliability and convenience is another natural benefit with cloud customers safely accessing their data and apps wherever they are or whatever gadget they use.

Protecting your company against phishing, malware and viruses can reduce commercial damage and reputational harm. It starts with good anti-virus and anti-malware protection.

Available for client machines, mobile devices, email systems and servers, the software will filter out and block any harmful code before it can cause an issue. Make sure that you buy a system that supports the operating systems and servers you use.

Data loss can also be damaging to a business, regardless of whether the cause was malicious or not.

Data backup software should be next on your shopping list, a solution that can store files as they’re created and create larger, entire system backups. Data backup can also protect against ransomware, where hackers take control of computers and demand payment to unlock them.

Many of us now work on phones and tablets, but this freedom comes at a cost should a device be lost, stolen or hacked.

Device management software is the answer. Look for a solution that locks down and controls which apps a user can install. Remote tracking is also a must, so you can find lost devices and even remotely wipe hardware to ensure data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.