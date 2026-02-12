Digital Transformation Firm Appoints New Brand Evangelist

Digital transformation company de Novo Solutions has appointed Andy Campbell as its new Brand Evangelist.

It said the hire strengthens the company's marketing and brand strategy amid rapid growth in Oracle Cloud implementations across public and private sectors globally.

Andy Campbell joins de Novo to help evolve the company brand and messaging, where his expertise will support de Novo's focus on the benefits of personalised digital experiences in finance, procurement, HR, and payroll using Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow. He has a proven track record of turning complex HCM capabilities into clear, business-centric narratives for C‑suite audiences, while equipping sales and partner teams with modern, engaging propositions that challenge traditional HR thinking.

Helen Crisostomo, VP Business Development for de Novo Solutions, said:

“Andy’s background at Oracle, latterly as HCM Strategy Director, makes him a standout addition to the team, bringing over 22 years of HR technology thought leadership, executive advisory experience, and global product marketing exposure. His passion for brand storytelling will help us connect more effectively with clients undergoing digital transformation as we grow the business further.”

Andy Campbell, Brand Evangelist for de Novo Solutions, added:

“I'm thrilled to join de Novo at this exciting growth phase, and look forward to evolving the company’s narratives to showcase their innovative Oracle Cloud solutions like OForce, the Oracle blueprint for UK Policing. “

Headquartered in Langstone, South Wales, de Novo Solutions is an award-winning technology firm founded in 2021. Specialising in Oracle Cloud ERP, HCM, EPM, and ServiceNow for public sector and beyond, the company empowers organisations with data-driven digital transformations.