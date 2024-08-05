Digital System Records 10 millionth Covid vaccination in Wales

The Welsh Immunisation System (WIS) has recorded 10 million Covid vaccinations being carried out across Wales.

The central digital system was developed in-house by Digital Health and Care Wales (DHCW) and has supported the administration of Covid-19 vaccinations since the start of the pandemic. Health Boards use WIS to identify eligible cohorts, plan where vaccines are administered, schedule appointments and send out invites. Vaccinators use the system to record all Covid-19 vaccines administered and pharmacy colleagues record vaccine stock levels and locations.

The system also allows flu vaccines co-administered alongside a Covid-19 vaccination to be recorded and identifies people who haven’t had their vaccination, ensuring no one is being missed and are given the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Joshua Hunt, Community Applications Service Owner at DHCW, said:

“We have reached a huge milestone with WIS by recording 10 million vaccinations across Wales. The dedication and hard work the Community Applications Team, along with our partners from the NHS Executive have shown continuously to deliver and improve on the way we use WIS has been exceptional, this milestone is evidence of us working together to provide the best outcome for the people in Wales.”

Clare Williams, Director of Planning, NHS Executive said: