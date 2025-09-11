Digital Learning Specialists Announce Expanded Portfolio

Digital learning specialists Aspire 2Be have unveiled a series of new appointments and an expanding portfolio of solutions.

Among the new additions to the leadership team is Sarah Thomas, appointed as Sales Director, who will play a key role in accelerating the growth of Aspire 2Be’s online learning platform, Aspire360. She brings a wealth of experience in business development and digital solutions, and her appointment highlights the company’s ambition to scale Aspire360 across new markets.

“I’m delighted to be joining Aspire 2Be as Sales Director at such a pivotal time,” said Sarah. “With businesses under increasing pressure to accelerate digital adoption, there’s a huge opportunity to help organisations unlock productivity, embrace innovation, and future-proof their people. Aspire 2Be has a fantastic track record in delivering world-class digital skills and transformation programmes, and I’m excited to build on that success – working with our partners and clients to achieve real, measurable impact.”

In addition to growing the team, Aspire 2Be has also broadened its product portfolio. The company now delivers Skills Bootcamps in England, a Digital Skills Boost programme, and an ever-expanding range of digital skills courses, including industry-recognised training in AWS and Microsoft. Many of these opportunities are funded, enabling individuals and businesses to upskill without financial barriers.

Matt Smith, Managing Director of Aspire 2Be, said: