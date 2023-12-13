Digital Investment for Redrow

Leading housebuilder Redrow has developed and launched an innovative new mobile app, the first and only one of its type on iOS and Android for the UK housebuilding industry.

Development of the app was led by Redrow’s own Ewloe-based inhouse IT team, with the intention being to help customers to create personalised searches and find eco-friendly homes. Key benefits and features include instant notifications when new homes become available, enhanced virtual show home tours and information on topics such as Stamp Duty and EPC ratings.

The latest research from Redrow shows that almost 40% of homeowners will use a property app to search for their new home. The data shows the top five ‘must have’ home features when searching online, which includes: having a garden (56%), off road parking (45%), a high energy efficiency rating (39%), natural light (36%) and space to work from home (26%)*. The Redrow app builds on this with customers able to create personalised searches of their own ‘must have’ features, offering a quick and convenient way to find a home that suits their needs and preferences.

Matt Grayson, Group Customer & Marketing Director at Redrow, said:

“We are excited to launch our first-ever app, thanks to the dedicated hard work and expertise of our in-house IT & digital marketing teams, to help homebuyers looking for a beautiful new energy-efficient Redrow home. The app is the next step in Redrow’s ongoing investment to help customers find eco-friendly homes and builds on our industry-first online technology experience. Using the personalised search, customers can get instant notifications whenever new homes that meet their criteria become available and book and manage appointments all within the app – making it the quickest and easiest way to find your new home.”

The launch of the app follows Redrow’s recent award win for the Best Application of Technology at the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards 2023, and Best Customer Satisfaction Initiative at Housebuilder awards.

Download the Redrow app today on Apple and Android