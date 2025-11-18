Digital Infrastructure Set to Drive New Growth as Cardiff Gains Hypercity Status

A major fibre infrastructure upgrade is transforming Cardiff into one of the most digitally accessible cities in the UK.

The rollout of a £7 million full-fibre network, delivered by Elevate and funded through Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government, has earned Cardiff the status of a “hypercity”, a benchmark reserved for UK cities where digital infrastructure is no longer a barrier to growth, but a competitive advantage.

For a long time, many areas of Cardiff had suffered from outdated connectivity. Businesses in key commercial zones were left relying on legacy copper infrastructure, facing high costs, long delays and frustrating limitations that made it difficult to scale or adopt modern technologies. Now more than 170km of brand-new fibre has been installed beneath the city, giving more than 5,000 businesses access to hyperfast, gigabit-level speeds and a futureproofed foundation for digital innovation.

The new infrastructure is enabling everything from cloud adoption and data security to hosted telephony and hybrid working models – all vital tools for growing businesses. It also brings benefits for property developers and landlords, with many commercial buildings now “pre-connected” and ready for instant fibre activation the moment a tenant moves in.

Cardiff Council’s digital vision is at the heart of this transformation. Their ambition is to make the Welsh capital one of the most digitally inclusive and future-ready cities in the UK, not just for large organisations but for the full spectrum of SMEs, entrepreneurs and high-growth firms that power the local economy.

Isabelle Bignall, Cardiff Council’s Chief Digital Officer, said:

“Some areas previously had limited and expensive broadband options. Now more areas, including those areas that are digitally deprived, have access to gigabit speeds. “Strong internet infrastructure helps businesses operate effectively and efficiently. It attracts new clients, talent and investment. It supports growth and innovation in our economic development field, and investing in broadband is an investment in the city’s future and its success.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“World-class digital infrastructure is essential for economic growth. Cardiff’s transformative fibre upgrade is sending a clear signal that it is open for business and ready to compete on the global stage. “Our investment represents a major step forward for Cardiff and for Wales, helping businesses thrive, creating jobs and building a stronger, more prosperous future for communities across the capital.”

The benefits are already being felt by investors. With fibre connectivity no longer a question mark during site selection, and digital readiness factored into regional investment strategies, Cardiff is increasingly being seen as a viable and exciting location for businesses looking to relocate or expand. This is particularly true for the fintech, creative, cybersecurity and clean-tech sectors, where connectivity is a mission-critical consideration.

As the network continues to expand, Elevate, Cardiff Council and their local partners are working together to ensure full coverage, to drive awareness, and make sure that every eligible business knows what’s now available to them.