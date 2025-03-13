Digital Infrastructure Programme to Boost Rural Connectivity Across South West Wales

Major investment across South West Wales is set to help narrow the digital divide between urban and rural areas in a boost for agriculture and remote communities.

Forming part of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s £25 million digital infrastructure programme, a dedicated rural workstream is committed to delivering high-quality connectivity to places where the cost of connecting homes and businesses would otherwise be too high for commercial investment alone to be viable.

Investing in high-speed broadband in rural communities across Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea would help enable the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) technology to benefit businesses including farms.

This technology would help farmers monitor crops, livestock, machinery and environmental conditions remotely and in real time, potentially leading to improved decision-making, resource efficiency and cost savings.

Supporting initiatives such as UK Government’s Project Gigabit is also a key aspect of the digital infrastructure programme’s rural workstream. Local digital champions are on board to ensure communities are aware of when applications for voucher schemes are being accepted.

In addition to government initiatives, the programme has developed the ‘Better Broadband Infill Project’, and a commercial partner is now being sought to build a gigabit-capable network to serve rural communities with broadband speeds of less than 30mbps which are not in existing commercial plans or interventions such as Project Gigabit.

With the rise of IoT in agriculture paired with the increased pressures to reduce waste and meet sustainability goals, access to high-speed internet will be critical for seamlessly connecting these technologies.

Rhys Jones, of Arwain DGC, said:

“By collaboratively supporting investment in rural network connectivity, we will help to enhance livestock health, raise production efficiencies and harness the future economic sustainability of local Welsh farmers. Innovation and technology will be invaluable to secure the reputation of Welsh agriculture as leaders in animal health and welfare. “Rural connectivity is essential for long-term economic growth. When rural areas have access to reliable high-speed internet, it opens up a world of opportunities, and empowers rural communities to become more resilient in the face of future challenges.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee, said: