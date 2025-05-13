Digital Infrastructure Event Showcases Connectivity Progress in Swansea Bay City Region

An event hosted by Swansea Bay City Deal’s Digital Infrastructure Programme aimed to draw attention to the transformative potential of digital infrastructure in the region.

The event that took place in Parc y Scarlets stadium, Llanelli as well as being live streamed online, brought together industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the advancements in digital connectivity and innovation taking place, along with the challenges and many opportunities that being better connected brings.

Attendees were provided with a comprehensive overview of the programme, which is in full delivery across all three workstreams, highlighting its critical role in driving economic growth and social inclusion across the region.

Experts delved into topics such as 5G deployment, rural connectivity, and the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, offering valuable insights and practical solutions to further strengthen the region's digital ecosystem.

Rhys Jones from Arwain DGC said:

“Being involved in this event has been important for gaining insights into the challenges faced to improve network connectivity across this region. “Additionally, the golden thread which was voiced by everyone involved, is indicative of the proactive approach that the Digital Infrastructure Programme takes, which is collaboration for success. “Personally, being able to share and discuss the levels of innovation on Welsh farms, hopefully inspired all the attendees in the room and online.”

Prominent figures from the digital and technology sectors shared their visions for the future, emphasising the importance of robust digital infrastructure in fostering innovation and competitiveness.

Richard Williams, Head of Acquisitions at Ontix, said:

“We know that digital connectivity has fundamentally changed our world forever but making sure we can maximise its potential in order to improve real people’s lives needs creativity, visionary thinking and strong leadership. “The fantastic work that The Swansea Bay City Deal region is doing to embrace and unlock the opportunities presented by better connectivity for South West Wales demonstrates all of those qualities, and Ontix look forward to continuing to work with colleagues to help deliver better 4G and 5G connectivity across the area.”

Cllr, Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council and Chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal Joint Committee, said:

“The resounding success of the event underscores the vital role of digital infrastructure in our future and as a region we are committed to ensuring that everyone benefits from these advancements.