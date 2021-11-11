Digital Illustrations Reveal New Tŷ Hotel at Milford Haven

Digital illustrations have been released showing the sumptuous new 100-bedroom hotel being built as part of the Milford Waterfront development in Milford Haven.

Set to launch in Spring 2022, Tŷ Hotel will be managed and operated by the team responsible for the iconic Celtic Manor Resort. This exciting destination is the latest addition to the expanding portfolio in The Celtic Collection and the Tŷ Hotels family, in partnership with the Port of Milford Haven.

The CGI illustrations show the spectacular views that will be enjoyed on the water’s edge by guests at the hotel’s brasserie restaurant and bar. Others reveal the fresh contemporary design of the bedrooms.

The Celtic Manor Resort made global headlines when it staged the 2010 Ryder Cup and the 2014 NATO Summit, and The Celtic Collection will be bringing its knowledge and expertise to operating the new hotel.

The 46,000 sq ft property will be located at the entrance to Milford Waterfront on the Pembrokeshire Coast and will provide a perfect base to stay and explore the area. It will feature four floors of bedroom accommodation and benefit from picture-postcard views across Milford Marina.

With a wide range of rooms available, including family rooms, the hotel will be suitable for all types of business and leisure travellers, and provide the perfect base to explore the stunning West Wales coastline. The largest rooms will feature waterfront views, balconies, and a seating area.

The restaurant will offer wide ranging views across the waterfront and will feature a brasserie menu with crowd-pleasing dishes using the very best of local Pembrokeshire produce, from the land and the sea.

Construction work began in January 2021 and the hotel expected to be completed in time for opening in the Spring of 2022. Around 50 permanent jobs will be created in the hotel’s operations, with many more supported in the supply chain.

Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, Andy Jones, said:

“This is a brilliant step towards the opening of this substantial investment in Milford Haven. We are proud to be working to deliver this quality hotel with The Celtic Collection, who share our vision for Milford Waterfront as a unique and exciting place to visit, stay and enjoy.”

The Celtic Collection Chief Executive Ian Edwards said:

“We are incredibly excited to launch in Pembrokeshire, in partnership with the Port of Milford Haven. Milford Haven is the ideal home for our latest Tŷ Hotel. The area is world-renowned thanks to its spectacular coastline and landscape, and its welcoming people.

“We’re particularly looking forward to working with local suppliers and the community to bring more visitors and a welcome boost to the local economy.”