Digital Firm Celebrates 30 Years with Landmark Win

A technology and financial systems company is celebrating a historic achievement in its 30th year.

Itas Solutions, based on Mold High Street, has become the first organisation in the UK to win the Sage Intacct Customer Success Partner of the Year award two years in a row.

The accolade, awarded at the Sage UK Awards, coincides with the company’s 30th anniversary and underlines a period of growth and transformation under the leadership of Managing Director Hannah Munro.

Founded by Hannah’s father, former Royal Marine Ron Lincoln, Itas Solutions began life as a sole trader business run from a garden shed at their home, near Ruthin.

From those beginnings, the company has grown into a prominent ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) implementation partner with up to 50 staff, doubling profits in the last 12 months and serving customers across the UK, as well as Europe, the US and Australia.

“We’re so proud to be the first partner to win this award two years in a row,” said Hannah. “It means a huge amount to us because it’s recognition for the team and the work they put in every day. “For me, this is the most important award Sage offers, because it’s not about sales figures, it’s about how well you look after customers and the impact you have on their businesses.”

The latest win extends an impressive nine-year streak in which Itas Solutions has either reached the finals or won at the Sage UK Awards.

The firm was also the first ever UK partner of Sage Intacct, Sage’s cloud-based accounting and financial management software designed for growing and mid-sized businesses, providing real-time insights and driving financial efficiency.

Hannah added:

“I genuinely believe Sage Intacct is best in class, so to receive this recognition from a multinational business with truly British roots makes it even more special.”

Adam Barnes, Head of Partner Success at Sage, said:

“Itas set the standard for what customer success should be, with an outstanding retention rate, almost perfect for Sage Intacct. “Their award-winning support model is second to none, delivering a gold standard experience our customers seek. Itas has become such a trusted voice of advocacy in the Sage community – it’s no surprise they have received this title once again.”

Over the last decade, following Hannah’s return from New Zealand after the Christchurch earthquake in 2011, Itas Solutions has reached new levels of scale and ambition.

“We’re an ERP implementer, we don’t do people’s accounts,” said Hannah. “Our role is about improving processes, reporting and decision-making, and helping organisations run better as a result.”

She added:

“We haven’t always been able to hire people with the exact technical skills we need, so we’ve built those skills ourselves. “We look for people with great customer service instincts, strong people skills and a real interest in what we do – everything else we can develop here.”

Itas Solutions works with organisations across construction, facilities management, healthcare, the third sector, food, and professional services, and is one of the UK’s largest Sage Construction partners.