Digital Apprenticeships Could Hold the Key to Successful AI Adoption

Across Wales, businesses of all sizes are exploring how AI can improve productivity, streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. From manufacturers using predictive analytics to professional service firms automating routine processes, businesses are increasingly looking at how AI can help them remain competitive.

However, while much of the conversation around AI focuses on technology, it has become clear that the real challenge and success of AI adoption depends not only on the tools businesses invest in, but on whether their staff has the skills to use them effectively.

Businesses need employees who understand the digital opportunity, who can work confidently with data, assess AI-generated outputs and identify where technology can add value. Without these capabilities, firms risk investing in technology that fails to deliver meaningful results.

At the same time, recruiting experienced digital talent remains a challenge.

As a result, more organisations are looking at how they can develop talent from within and digital apprenticeships are increasingly being recognised as a practical solution.

By enabling employees to gain industry-relevant digital skills, apprenticeships allow businesses to build capability organically. Helping employees identify opportunities to improve processes and increase efficiency which is an obvious advantage for any business looking to grow.

The benefits extend beyond technical capability. Investing in employee development can also improve engagement, retention and wider organisational resilience, creating a workforce that is better prepared to adapt as technology continues to evolve.

According to The Open University in Wales, which offers three fully-funded Digital Degree Apprenticeships, businesses that are most successful in adopting new technologies are often those that focus on people as well as systems.

Rebecca Falvey, Senior Manager at The Open University in Wales, comments:

“The university has seen growing interest from employers seeking flexible ways to build digital capability, particularly as AI moves from experimentation to implementation. Through digital apprenticeship programmes such as ours, businesses can equip employees with skills that support them in the development of their role.”

As AI continues to reshape industries, the businesses that gain the greatest advantage may not necessarily be those with access to the most advanced technology. Instead, they are likely to be the businesses that invest in developing the skills and confidence of their people.