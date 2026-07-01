DigiProp Named Startup of the Year at the Wales StartUp Awards

DigiProp has been named StartUp of the Year at the Wales regional final of UK StartUp Awards in Cardiff.

Matthew Lindsey's digital business took both the Digital StartUp of the Year category and the overall regional title, with all the category winners now heading to Ideas Fest for the UK national final.

The UK StartUp Awards came to Tramshed in Cardiff for the Wales regional final which celebrated businesses under three years old that are building real companies, winning customers and tackling problems.

The PropTech business is transforming how property inspections are conducted, replacing static photos and lengthy manual reports with immersive 360° digital records that combine visual data, structured property information, and AI-assisted defect detection into a single intelligent asset. The judges were impressed by the scale of the problem DigiProp is solving, the technology behind the solution and the potential to build the digital infrastructure for property inspection right across the UK.

Founder of the awards, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, said:

“These amazing Welsh businesses are not just coming up with clever ideas, but are building businesses with real purpose, commercial credibility and the potential to scale. What impressed the judges was the evidence behind their ambition, from customers and partnerships to investment, innovation, impact and growth and across every region, we are seeing founders creating jobs, opening up new markets and challenging established industries. Many are also tackling some of the biggest issues facing society, from health and sustainability to clean energy, digital inclusion and productivity, and that combination of entrepreneurial energy and practical impact is what makes this year's winners so impressive. Their success is not only worth celebrating, but it is also worth backing.”

All 22 winners from the final now go through to represent Wales at the UK national final, which takes place at Ideas Fest in September when the best new businesses from all ten UK nations and regions come together to compete to be the best in their categories and to potentially be crowned the 2026 UK StartUp of the Year.

The full list of Wales winners: