Development of Former St Cuthbert’s Church Site in Butetown Begins

The development of 12 new homes on the former site of St Cuthbert’s Church at Clarence Embankment in Butetown, Cardiff is underway.

Working in partnership with Cardiff Council and M&J Cosgrove Construction Ltd, the United Welsh development will create 8 one-bedroom apartments and 4 two-bedroom apartments for affordable rent.

Lynn Morgan, Director of Development for United Welsh, said:

“There continues to be a high need for affordable housing in Cardiff. The tenants of these new homes will enjoy living in an ideal location in the city, close to excellent facilities such as the brand-new Grange Pavilion. “We are looking forward to progressing this development to bring more high-quality homes to Butetown.”

As part of United Welsh’s development strategy to provide 1,300 new homes in South Wales by 2026, the Clarence Embankment development will embrace renewable energy sources such as solar panels and ground source heat pumps to reduce carbon emissions and tackle fuel poverty.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said:

“The Council is really pleased to see this scheme come forward and to be working in partnership with United Welsh to boost availability of affordable homes in an area of high demand in the city. “We particularly welcome the use of innovative technology to help reduce carbon emissions and ensure annual energy bills are lower for residents.”

The Clarence Embankment development has been partly funded by Welsh Government Social Housing Grant and is United Welsh’s latest development in the capital.

Last year, United Welsh ranked in the Top 10 housing associations across the UK for building the most homes for social rent in the last 12 months.