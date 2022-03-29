Development Bank of Wales Welcomes New Non-Executive Board Members

Two new appointees bring more than five decades of combined experience in finance and board-level roles to the Development Bank of Wales.

Dianne Walker and Iestyn Evans join the Development Bank’s board as non-executive directors effective from 1 March, 2022.

They have each held leadership and main board roles in international and UK-based businesses and join the Board as the Development Bank comes to the end of its first five-year business plan and determines its future role and objectives.

Born and raised in north Wales, Dianne brings more than 30 years’ experience in finance and board advisory roles to the Development Bank and was recently awarded a Sunday Times Non-Executive Director of the Year Award.

Dianne previously worked in the senior management team of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Manchester and has since been an adviser to a wide variety of businesses, from multi-national PLCs to employee-owned and owner-managed businesses.

Dianne said:

The Development Bank is a unique resource in the Welsh economy and has a big role to play in supporting and strengthening Welsh businesses. As an organisation the Development Bank places great emphasis on inclusion, sustainability and leadership and I look forward to making a positive contribution to the Board as it enters the next delivery phase for the Welsh economy.

Iestyn Evans has more than two decades’ experience in the world of finance and banking.

Born in Talgarth, Powys, and raised in the south Wales valleys, he began his career with Deloitte in the late 90s.

He has held senior roles with employers including Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), Virgin Money, Omni Partners, Amicus CLP and Monument as well as a range of strategic roles at main board level.

Iestyn said:

The Development Bank is transforming the way it delivers its services, ensuring it continues to deliver top-rated customer service and value for money. I look forward to supporting these goals with my experience in change management – particularly in digital change management –as this journey continues. Financial expertise and direct, practical experience.

Gareth Bullock, Chair, said: