Development Bank of Wales Supports RJD Developments With £1.25m Loan for New Homes on Anglesey

The Development Bank of Wales has backed RJD Developments (Anglesey) Limited with a £1.25 million loan to help deliver six new homes at Bryn Brochon in the village of Talwrn, near Llangefni.

The project comprises two three‑bed detached bungalows, one pair of three‑bed semi‑detached homes and one pair of two‑bed semi‑detached homes, including an affordable two‑bed unit. This marks the first property development project undertaken by RJD with support from the Development Bank. The project was also eligible for the Green Homes Incentive, with air source heat pumps installed at the new properties on-site.

RJD acquired the site in September 2022 as the first project for the business, which was formed in 2020 as a joint venture between Dylan Southern and Robert John Williams.

The Bryn Brochon project provides a high‑quality mix of homes that reflect local housing need in and around Talwrn. With a combination of detached and semi‑detached properties, the development offers choice for families, downsizers and first‑time buyers looking to stay within their community.

Located close to Llangefni, the development will help meet ongoing demand for modern, energy‑efficient homes on Anglesey, and support the wider sustainability and regeneration ambitions of the region by building well‑designed homes in a village setting.

Robert John Williams, Director at RJD Developments, said:

“We're very pleased to be progressing our first development as RJD. Talwrn is a brilliant community, and Bryn Brochon will offer a high‑quality mix of homes that suit local needs. “The Development Bank's continued support gives us confidence as we take this first project forward, and we're grateful for the constructive way they've helped us move from early discussions to delivery.”

Keith Clements, Property Development Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“RJD Developments combine hands‑on construction knowledge with strong project leadership, and Bryn Brochon is a great example of the type of Welsh‑led housing scheme we want to support. “The development will bring well‑designed homes to Talwrn, including an affordable property for local people. We're pleased to be working with Dylan and Robert as they deliver their first project together under the RJD banner.”

The Development Bank of Wales supports SME housebuilders through the Wales Residential Property Fund, offering loans from £150,000 to £10 million for residential and mixed‑use developments across Wales. The fund helps deliver high‑quality, energy‑efficient homes while enabling developers to bring forward new schemes in communities throughout the country.