Development Bank of Wales Supports Mumbles Pottery Studio with £50,000 Micro Loan

A paint-your-own pottery party venue in Mumbles is set to host more budding artists than ever before, backed by a £50,000 micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Craftsea hosts paint-your-own pottery sessions for individuals and groups, allowing customers of all ages to paint from a selection of ceramics – including plates, cups, coasters and mugs – which are then glazed and fired on-site. It has now moved to a larger, neighbouring property on the Mumbles Road, nearly doubling the space it occupies and allowing it to bring in more pottery painters.

Craftsea was set up by Louise James in 2017. She began by hosting pottery painting parties and classes at customers’ homes or community venues, and firing the painted products in a kiln in her own garage.

A year later, Louise moved Craftsea to a shop space on the Mumbles Road where she was able to host her own events and regular painting sessions, which also provided her with room for a dedicated in-house kiln. But in the last two years demand for painting and large group sessions has risen, and Louise started looking for a larger home for the business.

As well as providing Craftsea with more space for painting parties and classes, the new venue also has a bar space for teas, coffee and alcoholic drinks.

Louise said:

“We’ve grown really quickly and it became obvious that we needed to go somewhere else, with more capacity and more room. The new venue is much more spacious, with room for a kitchen and a dedicated retail space, along with a bar. “The support from the Development Bank means that we’re now ready for the next phase of our growth with more space to meet the demand we’ve built up in the last few years.”

Charlotte Price, Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Louise has built a popular creative business with Craftsea, in an area with strong demand from parents of young children looking for group activities, and those looking for an alternative to the usual night out. We’re pleased that our funding is helping Louise to grow the business and expand her offering for the local community and tourists alike.”

Financed by Welsh Government, the Wales Flexible Investment Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.

For more information, visit the Development Bank of Wales website.