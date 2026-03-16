Development Bank of Wales Reaches Top Spot in Great Place to Work Awards for 2026

The Development Bank of Wales has been named as the UK’s best large company to work in the financial services and insurance sector and number 14 in the top 100 UK large workplaces.

The awards, UK’s Best Workplaces™ 2026 by Great Place to Work®, recognise the strength of the Development Bank’s culture, employee experience and commitment to supporting communities. This is the second consecutive year that the Development Bank has earned a place on the national list following its recognition in 2025.

Great Place to Work’s accreditation is based on detailed employee feedback and an independent assessment of organisational culture. In this year’s results, 89% of Development Bank colleagues said it is a great place to work – five percentage points above the benchmark for UK Best Large Workplaces.

Notably, 95% of the Development Bank’s 280 strong workforce said they feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community, placing the organisation 14 percentage points above the average of the UK’s highest‑performing workplaces. The same proportion – 95% – said that people care about each other.

Anonymous employee comments highlighted pride in the organisation’s purpose, its culture of collaboration, and the support colleagues receive day‑to‑day.

Feedback included:

“I think the team spirit and collaboration are unique in my experience. People care about their work and each other more than anywhere else I have worked.” “I am proud to work for a company that gives so much back to not only the community, but it gives so much to charity.” “I enjoy coming to work, the culture is fantastic across the organisation and the people I work with across all teams are very supportive.”

Giles Thorley, Chief Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Being recognised again as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces is something every colleague should be proud of, and to reach as high as we have in the Top 100 list, and lead in the award’s Financial Services and Insurance category as a large company, is a fantastic result. Our culture has always been built on trust, collaboration and a shared commitment to supporting businesses and communities across Wales. That matters just as much as the work we deliver.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said:

“At Great Place To Work our mission is to help every workplace become a great place to work for all. We wholeheartedly endorse that what's ‘better for business' aligns with what's ‘better for people,' ultimately contributing to a better world For All™. “Year after year, it's truly inspiring to witness a growing number of organisations earn a spot on our UK’s Best Workplaces List. We’ve seen an increase yet again in Trust Index scores which means the bar has been raised and this accreditation is a significant and tremendous accomplishment. Congratulations to the Development Bank of Wales for achieving a place on our 2026 UK’s Best Workplaces List.”

Great Place to Work® evaluates hundreds of employee surveys and Culture Audit™ submissions from organisations across the UK each year. Only those achieving the highest scores on trust, employee experience and values‑led culture earn a place on the UK’s Best Workplaces™ list.