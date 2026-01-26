Development Bank of Wales Backs Academii with £700,000 Equity Investment to Accelerate AI‑Driven Skills Innovation

The Development Bank of Wales has led a £1 million Series A equity investment round, with a £700,000 equity investment in Academii, the fast‑growing Welsh learning technology company using artificial intelligence to transform workplace training.

Caerphilly-based Academii was established in 2019 by Steve Lanigan, the former CEO of ALS People. Academii has grown eight‑fold in the last two years as demand surges for AI‑enabled tools that help organisations upskill and reskill their workforce. The company’s platform is designed to support employers navigating the rapid changes brought by AI, ensuring people can develop the capabilities they need to thrive in the future economy.

At the heart of Academii’s platform is a blend of human-centred design and data-driven intelligence. Employers can personalise learning journeys at scale using extended reality and generative AI, with content powered by their own policies, procedures and work instructions. The platform also supports multilingual content and allows interaction through both speech and text, ensuring inclusivity for diverse and dispersed workforces. The platform ensures learning remains highly contextual, auditable, and aligned with organisational requirements.

This is the second investment by the Development Bank in Academii, having previously backed a syndicate of business angels to help establish and scale the business in its early stages. That round was led by lead investor Andrew Diplock and included £185,000 in match funding from the Development Bank’s Wales Angel Co-investment Fund.

Academii will use this latest investment to further develop its platform, integrating cutting edge AI technology to ensure all learners have the opportunity to thrive in the rapidly changing employment landscape.

The platform is already used by large scale employers in the energy and utilities sector, NHS organisations and health boards, as well as internationally. With built‑in functionality for end‑point assessment and testing, the technology enables employers to make skills‑based decisions and has strong potential to support more flexible approaches to levy funding—an area where employers are increasingly seeking innovation.

The investment will support further team growth and help retain highly skilled jobs in Wales. It also aligns with the Welsh Government’s ambition to develop AI growth zones across the country, with service providers like Academii playing a critical role in enabling people and businesses to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant said:

“This investment in Academii shows how Welsh businesses are leading the way in AI innovation. We have recently invested £2.1 million to help small businesses across Wales adopt AI ethically, and access high quality AI training to bridge skills gaps and boost productivity. “Companies like Academii, which have benefitted from investment through the Development Bank, will play a vital role in helping people and organisations across Wales develop the skills they need to thrive in the future economy.”

Steve Lanigan, CEO of Academii, said:

“Our previous relationship with the Development Bank means we understand the difference they make to the growth of a business. As a Welsh B-Corporation, rooted in Wales, wanting to do the right thing for Wales we really value their emphasis on supporting the broader societal good. Our focus is on helping everyone to be part of the AI journey, supporting job creation and retention for all.”

Andy Morris, senior investment executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Academii is a standout example of a Welsh technology company using AI for business and public benefit. Their platform is already helping major employers improve skills, strengthen workforce resilience, and unlock new opportunities. We’re proud to continue supporting their growth and to help ensure that Wales remains at the forefront of AI‑driven innovation.”

The funding for Academii has come from the £20 million Wales Technology Seed Fund II. Financed by the Welsh Government, equity investments between £100,000 and £350,000 are available for Welsh tech businesses and those relocating to Wales at proof of concept stage. Since 2017, the Development Bank of Wales has funded 292 innovative tech ventures with £89 million, unlocking a further £196 million in co-investment.