Development Bank Of Wales Appoints New Technology Venture Investments Director

Experienced equity investor Duncan Gray has been appointed as Technology Venture Investments Director following a successful period of growth in the Development Bank of Wales’ Technology Venture Investments (TVI) division.

Duncan takes over from Simon Thelwall-Jones who led the team from 2019 to December 2021. As the new director of technology ventures, Duncan progresses from his former role as Deputy Fund Manager (Strategic Portfolio) within the TVI team. He is replaced by Mark Bowman who has been promoted from Senior Investment Executive to Deputy Fund Manager.

The TVI team has also expanded to include new joiners Oliver Wheatley as an Investment Executive, and Jack Christopher as an Assistant Investment Executive. This takes the current team to 16.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Duncan has been with the Development Bank since 2017 and has worked in venture capital and private equity for over 20ars. His VC career started with 3i plc and more recently he worked as Investment Director for the Equity Fund at Finance Yorkshire.

Duncan said:

“I feel privileged to be taking on this role to lead the Technology Ventures team as we continue to invest in our own people and the start-ups, early-stage and established companies that need our help. We’ve got a strong team made up of a great group of people who are all enthusiastic about technology and passionate about driving the best outcomes for us and our equity portfolio companies. “From the established fintech and medtech sectors to the emerging green industries, we’re working hard to increase the overall volume and value of deals; attracting co-investment and providing follow-on funding for those companies that have benefitted from seed and early stage finance. Indeed, £4.2 million of direct investment into early stage, technology businesses attracted £23.2 million of private sector investment from April to September 2021 – this level of co-investment has more than doubled compared to the same period the year before.”

Giles Thorley, CEO of The Development of Wales concluded: