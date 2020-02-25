Development Bank of Wales Appoints New Non-Exec Director

The Development Bank of Wales has appointed Rhys Jones as a non-executive director. Rhys, 36, is a co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of SportPursuit Limited, a member only, sports focussed digital retailer.

He is a Welsh speaker and lives in Wales. His appointment will take effect from 1 March 2020.

Mr Gareth Bullock, Chair, said:

“Rhys will bring to the Board deep experience of building a business from start-up, the challenges of institutional fundraising and how to succeed in digital commerce. His business journey reflects what the Development Bank strives to facilitate for the Welsh entrepreneurs it serves.”

Mr Jones commented: