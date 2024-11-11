Banc-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Equity

11 November 2024

development banK of wales

Development Bank Invests in Sustainable Fashion

Lisa Roberts, Development Bank of Wales; Stacey Canham-Grant, Black and Beech

Black & Beech, a Cardiff-based online sustainable fashion retailer is expanding with new ranges of ethically sourced clothing and eco-friendly accessories following an investment by the Development Bank of Wales.

Sales have doubled for Black and Beech in the last year following an initial loan from the Development Bank in 2022 to help grow the product range and invest in marketing. The latest loan will be used as working capital to purchase knitwear, recruit a new designer and develop the wholesale market. Founding Director Stacey Canham-Grant is also hoping to expand internationally and launch a new Spring/Summer range of cotton and linen knits.

Stacey Canham-Grant was a fashion design lecturer before establishing Black & Beech in 2017. She said:

“Fashion is a powerful form of expression and an effective tool for empowerment. At Black and Beech, we create a space where individuals can express their feminist beliefs through fashion, while actively supporting positive practices within the fashion industry. The continued support of the Development Bank is allowing us to continuously grow and evolve. We’ve transformed the business from a small lifestyle venture into a favoured brand for environmentally conscious and socially aware consumers.”

Lisa Roberts is Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank. She said:

“Stacey has developed a unique selling proposition that is focused on a commitment to sustainability. Her quality designs and strong community engagement give the brand a competitive edge. This is ethical fashion at its very best and we look forward to seeing Black & Beech continue to grow.”

The investment in Black & Beech came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. Financed by Welsh Government, the Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.


