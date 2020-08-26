Developing Home Grown Talent for Local Business

Recruiting people with the right skills is a challenge according to many in high tech and low carbon businesses in north Wales. On the flip side there is also a perception amongst youngsters locally that there are no high value jobs for them close to home.

With two conflicting viewpoints – is there a gap between perception and reality? Experience of those working in the field suggests there is some truth to both.

The team at Bangor University’s Menai Science Park (M-SParc) are amongst those who have an overview of sector and have first-hand experience of the issues faced by employers looking to recruit and those young people pondering their career path

The park opened two years ago to support low carbon, clean technology businesses, including Anglesey’s burgeoning renewable energy sector. Today the centre has 34 high tech companies based within its iconic building on Anglesey. And it is some of these businesses who regular report that they have difficulty in recruiting due to a lack of specialist skills locally.

Not known for standing still, M-SParc decided early on that it would step in and play a part in helping those businesses recruit the right local talent. One of the ways it has done this is to focus on young people – promoting the value of studying STEM (science technology engineering and maths) subjects and promoting careers in low carbon and renewable energy sectors.

Close relationships have been formed with schools, colleges and universities across the north Wales region with the aim of encouraging students to take up and continue studying science and technology subjects. A purpose-built room has been assigned at the centre with state-of-the-art digital technology to inspire and help students learn and experiment, as well as to provide a space for teachers to up-skill.

Managing Director at the science park Pryderi ap Rhisiart explains:

“We are passionate about the low carbon sector we work in and want to share that passion. It is well documented that rural areas lose young people to education and employment because they’re not aware of the opportunities for them right here. This has and continues to have a negative impact on our communities including on the Welsh language. “Our annual survey showed that average wages amongst our tenant businesses was around £5,000 higher than the Wales average. Despite this, recruitment continues to be difficult, especially of women and Welsh speakers. I hope that by providing young people with the skills they need to go for these jobs, we can retain our talent and support our local communities. “There’s no denying that the right digital skills are in short supply in the area as are educators qualified to teach to a higher level in this field. We have been determined to tackle this and we work closely with employers and the education sector to take our message out there. With our Egni events, roadshows and our young dynamos programme the hope is that we can not only equip our young people for their future but also show them what’s available on their door step when the time comes to start thinking about post 16 education and careers choices.”

M-SParc’s efforts are closely aligned to the work being done on a regional level through the North Wales Skills and Employment Plan, a workstream of the North Wales Ambition Board, supported by Welsh Government. The Plan sets out to develop the right skills across north Wales to meet the needs of employers in key and growth sectors. ‘Energy and Environment’ has been identified as one of those key sectors which provides a solid basis for the work being done at M-SParc.

David Roberts is Chair of the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership responsible for the Plan. He said:

“We recognise that as a region we need to do more to improve the skills of our people by creating a better match between what our employers are looking for and what the system provides. This includes ensuring stronger links between industry and education, and enabling everyone to understand how the skills needs of our region are changing as the economy changes.”

The Plan clearly sets out the need to promote career perceptions amongst STEM students and upskill the workforce for technology-based employers. The hope is that this will also help ensure skills match the changing needs as we move to a low carbon economy.

According to Pryderi the benefits of working across the region towards a common goal are clear. “It means making local business more competitive through a well skilled workforce – but also, importantly, creating opportunities for young people to work and live locally. I believe the benefits are far reaching and go beyond the economic. With more high value local employment opportunities, it can only be a positive for the language and our communities.”

Beyond the work that is currently being done the team at M-SParc are looking to the future – with plans being developed to build a new STEM skills centre for young people on site. Proposals are in the early stages but there is excitement looking forward over the next five years.

Pryderi said: