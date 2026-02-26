Developer Strengthens Future Talent Pipeline with University Partnership

Cardiff-based developer Lovell is continuing its partnership with the University of South Wales and helping more students to build careers in construction via the Network75 scheme.

Network75 is a combined work placement and part-time study route to a degree, allowing students to graduate with five years of work experience and no student debt. The scheme enables students to gain hands-on, practical experience alongside studying for their degree and attending university two days a week.

Lovell started working with Network75 a few years ago, and there are now six former Network75 students who have been hired directly by Lovell following their placements.

Currently, six Network75 students are gaining experience at Lovell in various trainee roles. Cody Noonan, Jasmin Grainger, Ethan Abbott and Alfie Kelso all began last September, with Luc Hughes and Isabel Penny having started in 2024. Five of the trainees are studying Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management, whilst Ethan is working towards a degree in Construction Project Management.

Luc, Cody and Alfie are all working as Trainee Quantity Surveyors. Luc, 22, is based at the developer’s flagship Royal Victoria Court development in Newport, delivering a total of 528 new homes.

Luc said:

“My favourite thing about working on site is seeing the progress unfold day by day, it’s incredibly rewarding knowing that I’ve played a part in making it happen. Network75 is the perfect balance between academic learning and hands-on experiences, and Lovell has been encouraging from day one. I have been given great opportunities to learn and grow, and the mentoring I’ve received has made a big difference to my confidence and development.”

Cody, 19, is on site at Augustus Grange in Haverfordwest and said:

“What I enjoy most about Network75 is how much I am learning from real projects while still working towards a degree. It has given me a much better understanding of the construction industry, how planning, teamwork and coordination make a big difference and helped me develop key skills. It’s clear that Lovell invests in developing apprentices, as everyone is willing to help.”

Alfie, 18, is working on multiple sites as part of the major Cardiff and Vale housing partnership between Lovell, Cardiff Council and Vale of Glamorgan Council. He added:

“I enjoy the problem solving involved with the role, as well as the real industry experience Network75 provides me with alongside my studies. I’m aiming to become a Chartered Quantity Surveyor in the future and couldn’t have asked for a better start to my career.”

Also based on site but working as a Trainee Site Manager is Ethan. Ethan, 22, is at Elderwood Parc, a development in Portskewett being built by Lovell for Hedyn and Candleston.

He explained:

“I’m enjoying the variety of work and the experiences I’m being exposed to on site; the team are really engaging and helping me develop and grow. Network75 allows me to study for my degree and gain valuable work experience simultaneously. The opportunities the scheme provides is unmatched and I would absolutely recommend it to other students.”

As well as gaining experience on site, Isabel and Jasmin are also learning from different departments.

Jasmin, 19, is a Management Trainee on rotation with Lovell and getting involved with several areas of the business, from technical and development, to estimating and sales. She added:

“I have the opportunity to observe different sites and understand the work of every sector in the company, which is really showing me how no two developments are the same. The culture at Lovell is great, everyone is so welcoming and hardworking.”

Based in the developer’s Cardiff head office as a Trainee Estimator, Isabel, 20, is working on multiple bids and tenders for new developments. She explained:

“This can include measuring sites, reading information, getting quotes from subcontractors and much more. Being in estimating allows you to see the job all the way through, which I really enjoy. Everyone at Lovell is extremely friendly and helpful, it’s a wonderful company to work for.”

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“At Lovell, we’re dedicated to investing in future talent and providing young people with career opportunities in construction. Network75 is a brilliant scheme that perfectly suits our way of working and helps us to both promote the sector and build a network of skilled professionals. “Students are able to develop a deeper understanding of how our business operates and gain insightful knowledge that they wouldn’t learn in a classroom. We are very proud of our work with Network75 and our current trainees, and are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

Louise Hawker, Professional Academy Manager at Network75, said: