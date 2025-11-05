property construction logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach homepage sidebar
Openreach-Leaderboard
net zero wales button
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
5 November 2025
Property / Construction

Developer Launches Second Phase of Locke Gardens Development in Newport

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


lovell nepwort

Lovell Homes has launched the second phase of its Locke Gardens development in Glan Llyn, Llanwern.

Locke Gardens, situated on the site of the former Llanwern steelworks off Baldwin Drive, is a development of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

A selection of new homes are available through the Help to Buy – Wales scheme. This Government-backed initiative supports buyers by enabling them to purchase new build properties up to £300,000 with just a five per cent deposit. The remainder is made up from a 75 per cent mortgage and a 20 per cent equity loan, which is interest free for the first five years.

lovell newport 1

Locke Gardens is being delivered by Lovell in partnership with Pobl. The development will consist of 500 properties, including 286 open market sale homes, 80 affordable homes and 134 shared ownership properties.

The development is part of Glan Llyn – a residential-led development being delivered by St Modwen. The £1 billion regeneration project is transforming the 600-acre brownfield site and creating a major new community for South Wales, with a total of 4,000 new homes being delivered alongside community infrastructure and green, open space.

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.


Podcast Thumbnail_PROPERTY

Columns & Features:
Cardiff
24 October 2025

Designing the Cardiff Arena for Welsh Urban Regeneration
Development Bank of Wales
20 October 2025

Financing the Future of Welsh Housing
Acuity Law
19 September 2025

Asylum Seekers’ Accommodation – Hotel Or Hostel?
Property / Construction
29 August 2025

Rent Restructures Sound Alarm for SME Landlords and Tenants

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //