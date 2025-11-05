Developer Launches Second Phase of Locke Gardens Development in Newport

Lovell Homes has launched the second phase of its Locke Gardens development in Glan Llyn, Llanwern.

Locke Gardens, situated on the site of the former Llanwern steelworks off Baldwin Drive, is a development of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

A selection of new homes are available through the Help to Buy – Wales scheme. This Government-backed initiative supports buyers by enabling them to purchase new build properties up to £300,000 with just a five per cent deposit. The remainder is made up from a 75 per cent mortgage and a 20 per cent equity loan, which is interest free for the first five years.

Locke Gardens is being delivered by Lovell in partnership with Pobl. The development will consist of 500 properties, including 286 open market sale homes, 80 affordable homes and 134 shared ownership properties.

The development is part of Glan Llyn – a residential-led development being delivered by St Modwen. The £1 billion regeneration project is transforming the 600-acre brownfield site and creating a major new community for South Wales, with a total of 4,000 new homes being delivered alongside community infrastructure and green, open space.