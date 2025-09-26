Developer Launches Final Phase of Eco Electric Homes at Caerphilly Development

A housebuilder in Caerphilly has launched its third and final phase at one of its most sought-after developments.

Redrow South Wales is bringing 81 more homes to De Clare Gardens, situated on Fford Y Dderwen in Hendredenny.

The new properties will all be from the housebuilder’s Eco Electric collection, with the first plots released for reservation now and residents expected to move in by spring 2026.

The homes will be designed with innovative low-carbon technology, including cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills. Air-source heat pumps and underfloor heating across the ground floor will be fitted as standard, in line with the housebuilder’s goal to achieve net zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

The new phase at De Clare Gardens will bring a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes to the area.

As part of Redrow’s work building at De Clare Gardens, £1.37 million has been invested into the local community as part of its section 106 agreements.

Sian Smith, Sales Director for Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, said: