Design Week 2026 connects UWTSD Graphic Design Students with Industry

The Graphic Design (BA Hons) course at University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Swansea College of Art has successfully concluded Design Week 2026, an annual programme of talks, workshops, live briefs and collaborative activity connecting students directly with industry practice.

Design Week brought together students, staff and creative professionals for a concentrated programme designed to reflect the realities of contemporary design practice while supporting creativity, collaboration and employability.

Donna Williams, Programme Manager for Graphic Design (BA Hons) at UWTSD said:

“I strongly believe in the importance of creating the right environment for learning. When spaces are thoughtfully designed to be safe, welcoming, and genuinely inclusive, in both principle and practice, they can unlock remarkable creative potential. It is something we can all take pride in being part of. “Design Week demonstrates this approach in practice, combining industry‑focused activity with collaboration, dialogue and experimentation, and encouraging students to engage confidently with professional challenges in a supportive setting.”

The visual identity for Design Week 2026 was designed and created by second‑year student Martha Stephens, with the branding applied across promotional and event materials throughout the week.

The week opened with a live brief from Sky, delivered as part of a longstanding relationship between the university and the organisation. The partnership has developed through graduate employment and continued collaboration, with a number of Graphic Design (BA Hons) alumni now working in senior roles at Sky. Former students have previously returned to the course during initiatives such as Design Week to share professional experience and insight with current cohorts. The winning team of students – Tavian James, Bethany Martin, Jack Clements and Joe Nash – will go on to present their work at Sky Creative in London.

On Tuesday, students worked on a live brief set by type foundry and design studio Foundry 37 (F37), led by Design Director Duncan Gravestock. The brief encouraged collaborative and experimental approaches to typographic design. Lowri James, Jack Lewis, Lewys Davies, Tavian James and Gracie Cant‑Bull were selected as winners, with discussions underway regarding the potential further development of the winning typeface beyond the workshop.

Further industry engagement across the week included workshops, talks and practical sessions with visiting creatives, alongside opportunities for students to test ideas, refine professional workflows and explore a range of career pathways within the creative industries.

Second-year student, Lowri Bowen shared her experience of Design Week, highlighting how the intensive programme helped develop students’ confidence, collaboration skills and understanding of working within the creative industries:

“Design Week was fun, challenging and incredibly valuable. Working on live industry briefs helped us collaborate with new people, push our design skills under time constraints and gain real insight into how we might work as designers after University. Receiving positive and constructive comments from industry professionals boosted my confidence and made my career goals feel achievable. “Experiences like this are what make the Graphic Design course at UWTSD so valuable – they’ve given me practical skills, industry connections and confidence that I’ll carry with me long after graduating.”

Alongside industry activity, Design Week also featured student‑led initiatives, including a community Quiz Night. The event raised over £200 towards a Graphic Design third‑year exhibition and brought together students and staff from across Swansea College of Art.

Design Week concluded with a programme of final presentations, exhibitions and the Ask Any Lecturer drop‑in session, offering students the opportunity to discuss work‑in‑progress and ideas with staff across the course.

A number of student achievements were recognised during the final day. Second‑year student Grug Owen received the St David’s Award for an outstanding project, praised by the judging panel for its strong conceptual approach and confident bilingual use of image and typography. Ethan Entwistle was also recognised for exceptional commitment throughout the week and has been awarded an all‑expenses‑paid three‑week trip to China, where he will represent the Graphic Design course by exhibiting work across partner universities.