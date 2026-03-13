Design and Engineering Firm Commits to 50 New Jobs in Cardiff

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has committed to creating more than 50 jobs as it officially opens its new Cardiff office.

Stantec brought together clients and colleagues to celebrate the opening of the company’s flagship office in Cardiff’s One Central Square.

The 9,400 square foot office is already home to around 100 Stantec colleagues. The office allows for Stantec to scale its interdisciplinary offering and commit to creating at least 50 additional jobs for various water engineering and design professionals over the next year.

At the office ribbon-cutting ceremony, Stantec’s UK leadership hosted representatives from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, a key client the global firm is supporting with its multibillion-pound Engineering Consultancy Framework.

In Wales, Stantec is working closely with public and private sector clients, as well as water and utilities companies, to develop new communities, and the associated infrastructure.