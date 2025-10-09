Deputy First Minister Visits Germany in Support of Welsh Food and Drink

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, has visited the world’s largest food and drink trade show in Anuga, Germany, as the industry bids to continue its growth on a global stage.

Latest figures show that the value of Welsh food and drink exports has grown by £269 million since 2019 – a 47% increase. This represents a total value of £839 million in 2024, with meat and cereal products being the strongest categories.

The Deputy First Minister’s visit was aimed at building on these recent successes and increasing the industry’s presence internationally.

His itinerary included meeting a strong contingent of Welsh food and drink businesses, along with key European investors in Wales, such as Frostkrone Food Group, Village Bakery Dunbia, Kepak and Dawn Meats. During these meetings discussions included ongoing investments and plans for their Welsh sites.

In addition, the Deputy First Minister participated in a UK-wide Meat Levy Board Roundtable with his Ministerial counterparts for Scotland and Northern Ireland, along with senior figures from Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, Quality Meat Scotland and the Livestock and Meat Commission, Northern Ireland. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the current situation within the industry, along with opportunities to align policy across the different devolved governments for future prosperity.

The Deputy First Minister said:

“This visit to Anuga was an invaluable opportunity to meet with key global investors in Wales, and to build on our recent export successes and growing international reputation for quality food and drink. “In addition, I had an extremely productive meeting with my counterparts from Scotland and Northern Ireland with regards to the meat industry, and I look forward to building on this spirit of co-operation into the future as we work together for the benefit of our farmers and wider rural communities. “Welsh food and drink is a cornerstone of our economy and we want to see it continue to grow and succeed. A key part of this is making sure the world knows about the quality that we have on offer, and I am delighted to stand alongside our producers and manufacturers as we work together to ensure Wales continues to thrive on an international stage.”

Held biennially in Cologne, Anuga is the world’s largest and most influential trade fair for the food and drink industry. The event brings together over 7,900 exhibitors and 140,000 visitors from more than 200 countries, offering a dynamic platform for producers, buyers, and decision makers to explore trends, forge partnerships and shape the future of food and drink.

During his visit, the Deputy First Minister also visited the Cymru Wales pavilion, meeting with businesses that have received support by the Welsh Government to attend. These included What’s Cooking? for Professionals, Morning Foods, Bloomin’ and South Caernarfon Creameries.

Specialising in functional mushroom superblends, Bloomin’ is a fast-growing wellness brand founded by brothers Jesse and Ryan Owens. They combine organic, adaptogenic ingredients with clinical dosing to support focus, energy and relaxation. With a mission to bring the “mushroom movement” to the mainstream, the company has grown from a beachside café concept to being stocked in over 900 hospitality venues across the UK.

Jesse Owens, founder of Bloomin’ Foods said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be part of Anuga 2025. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase how innovation that started in Wales, and sustainable practices can deliver bold, beautiful products that stand out on shelves and in kitchens. From our humble beginnings in Porthcawl to becoming a recognised manufacturer of functional products, we’re proud to represent Wales on this global stage. “This event opens doors to new export markets and we’re especially grateful to the Welsh Government for their support in helping us reach Anuga and for championing innovative, homegrown businesses like ours.”

Another company looking for success at Anuga is What’s Cooking? for Professionals, a forward-thinking food producer specialising in ready meals and convenience foods. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and consumer trends, the company has built a reputation for delivering delicious, chef-inspired dishes that reflect the best of both traditional and world cuisine.

Their presence at Anuga highlights their ambition to expand into international markets and connect with global buyers as Samir Edwards, Channel Director Industry & Foodservice explains:

“Anuga offers us a unique platform to connect with international buyers and share our story. We’re proud to showcase our latest product innovations, which combine locally sourced ingredients with bold flavours and practical formats that meet the needs of today’s consumers. “It’s also a fantastic opportunity to build relationships that could lead to exciting export opportunities and future collaborations with buyers, distributors, and suppliers across Europe and beyond.”

The Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales programme continues to support producers through export assistance, innovation funding, and skills development. Anuga 2025 also serves as a key link-up to Blas Cymru / Taste Wales, taking place later this month, another flagship food and drink trade event where Welsh producers can showcase their excellence to global buyers and partners.

For more information on how the Welsh Government can help you reach new markets by exporting visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/foodanddrink/growing-your-business/exporting.