Deputy First Minister Congratulates Nominees at Lantra Cymru Awards

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has congratulated all those nominated for the Lantra Cymru Awards 2025, describing their achievements during the last 12 months as a clear sign that “the future of Welsh farming is in safe hands.”

The Deputy First Minister attended the annual awards ceremony, now in its 31st year, at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells, where nominees, stakeholders and guests celebrated excellence in skills development and lifelong learning across Wales’ land-based sectors.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy First Minister highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between Welsh Government and the farming industry, as Wales prepares for a sustainable future through the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

“This is an exciting and important time for farming in Wales – a time of change, challenge and real opportunity,” said Mr Irranca-Davies. “Welsh Government is committed to supporting our farming industry through this transition, recognising the vital role farmers play in food production, environmental stewardship and sustaining our rural communities. “The new Sustainable Farming Scheme, the first layer of which is now open, will provide clear opportunities for farmers and landowners to be rewarded for the work they already do, while supporting them to integrate environmental actions with productive systems, to make better use of data, innovation and technology, and to manage soils, trees, water and habitats alongside profitability. “By working with the industry, we are investing in a farming future that is resilient, productive and fit for generations to come.”

The Deputy First Minister congratulated all those individuals nominated for a Lantra Wales award, saying that they demonstrated the exceptional talent, dedication and ambition that exists across Wales’ land-based sectors.

He said:

“Tonight is not just a celebration of past achievement, it is a statement of confidence in the future, a future where Welsh farmers continue to produce high quality food, where foresters manage woodlands for climate, biodiversity and timber, where horticulture grows and diversifies and where learning, professionalism and pride in skills sit at the heart of everything we do.”

The Deputy First Minister also paid tribute to the wider agricultural workforce, in particular the training providers and colleges, recognising their role in attracting and upskilling ambitious individuals to help them reach consistently high environmental, business and technical standards while producing high-quality sustainable Welsh food and drink throughout the year.

He said:

“From our farms to family tables across Wales, the UK and beyond, Welsh produce continues to be something we are all rightly proud of. “The calibre of this year’s nominees shows clearly that the future of Welsh farming is in safe hands, and I am particularly delighted that not only farming, but forestry and horticulture are such growth areas where support from Farming Connect and Lantra Wales is clearly showing dividends and will contribute so much to mitigating climate change.”

During the ceremony, the Deputy First Minister presented two special awards, both in recognition of outstanding individual achievements and contributions to agriculture.

The Brynle Williams Memorial Award was presented to Ynyr Pugh, a new entrant farmer from Machynlleth, supported through Farming Connect’s ‘Start to Farm’ service. Now a business partner on a 600-acre farm in the Dyfi Valley, Ynyr has led significant changes to improve productivity and resilience, including transitioning livestock breeds, introducing rotational grazing and implementing environmental infrastructure improvements.

The final award of the evening, the Lantra Cymru Lifetime Achievement Award 2025, was awarded to Irwedd Griffiths, a beef and sheep farmer from Nantygochel, Dolwen, Abergele, in recognition of his outstanding and enduring contribution to agricultural training in Wales. Over more than four decades, Mr Griffiths’ commitment to skills development and training provision has supported generations of farmers and strengthened the professionalism of Welsh agriculture.

A full list of all the Lantra Cymru 2025 Award recipients is available on the Farming Connect website click here.