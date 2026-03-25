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25 March 2026
Cardiff

Dentist Practices Merge and Relocate in £2.3m Investment

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mydentist, the UK’s largest dental care provider, has undertaken a relocation, merge and expansion of three of its Cardiff practices following a substantial investment of £2.3 million.

The new mydentist Cardiff practice, which is now located at City Link Retail Park, was officially opened by Practice Manager, Tayer Witchell, and her team.

All the dentists and staff from the previous Countisbury Avenue, Quay Street, and Splott Road sites have moved to the new City Link Retail Park site on Newport Road, where patient appointments are now underway.

The move marks a substantial enhancement for the more than 17,800 patients of mydentist in the Cardiff community, who will now benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as longer opening hours, improved travel links, free parking, and wheelchair and disabled access.

There are 14 surgeries available at the new mydentist Cardiff practice, with key services offered to its patients including NHS dental care, affordable private treatment options via the mydentist {my}options service, hygiene, and cosmetic services such as whitening, teeth straightening and mydentist smile makeover.

Terry Lee, mydentist Area Development Manager, said:

“We’re thrilled to bring this new site to Cardiff and to see the new practice finally open is fantastic. With 14 modern surgeries we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team are benefitting from improved facilities. The bigger site means we’ll be able to increase our surgery numbers and appointment availability.”

Tayer Witchell, Practice Manager at mydentist Cardiff, added:

“I am delighted to reveal the new facilities and flexibility of appointment times that we can now offer to our patients. With our recent enhancements and expanded services, we're well-placed to deliver a higher level of dental care and provide an even more exceptional experience to our community. We look forward to welcoming patients into the practice over the coming weeks and months.”



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