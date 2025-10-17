Denbighshire Roads Team Gets Set to Tackle Winter Weather

Preparations for the forthcoming winter maintenance season are currently underway in Denbighshire.

Denbighshire County Council’s Streetscene is preparing for the onset of potential wintry weather across the county which may cause disruption to the region’s road network.

Gritting vehicles are undergoing the pre-season servicing and operatives have completed training where required. New drivers have been added to the existing Winter Maintenance rota alongside new relief drivers to the existing pool.

The council will also begin to phase out the existing fleet of gritters this year with eight new vehicles on order to help support the future of the service.

Denbighshire’s road network covers little used rural roads to the highest A Class Road in Wales. It also extends to regional strategic routes such as the A55 to narrow tracks serving very isolated properties.

The gritted network is currently split into nine Priority Gritting Routes: four covering the North of the county, three covering the middle of the county with two covering the south of the county.

These nine routes cover approximately 950km and actually treat 605km of the total Denbighshire network which is 1418km.

The nine gritting routes are designed where the following is considered: Roads classed as First Priority Routes to be gritted when conditions dictate are as follows: – A55, A5, A494 Trunk Roads’ All Class 1 and Class 2 Roads i.e. the A and B road network.

Other important County Roads which are through routes with high volumes of traffic; or provide at least one access to centres which respond to emergencies or receive emergency admissions; County Class 2 or 3 Roads, which provide at least one access to towns and villages.

Further assistance is provided by external agricultural contractors during periods of adverse weather and snow conditions, with the network divided into 31 additional routes.

Denbighshire has over 1500 grit bins throughout the county which have been were replenished following the last period of adverse weather the county faced.

The bins will be refilled as needed this winter and those running low can be reported via Denbighshire County Council Website.

Gritting of footways will generally not be carried out. However, any ice and/or snow on footways in urban areas will receive attention as soon as possible subject to the availability of resources, bearing in mind the high labour intensity of the operation. Priority will be given to shopping areas, hospital approaches, the vicinity of schools, colleges, health centres, and establishments caring for the elderly.

Each council depot at Corwen, Ruthin and Bodelwyddan has a minimum and maximum stock level of salt which is maintained, and orders are in place to achieve these levels prior to the start of the season.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:

“I know last winter this team worked hard across the county to keep our road networks open and safe to use and we are grateful they are gearing up again to support our residents with winter around the corner. “The work the staff do, who are often on-call throughout the night, to ensure that the roads are safe to use means that residents can continue with minimal disruptions to their day and essential amenities are accessible despite the adverse weather.”