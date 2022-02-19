Denbighshire Pilot Produces Thousands of Green Miles for Taxi Travel

A pilot taxi scheme has provided thousands of ‘green’ miles for drivers and passengers since starting last Autumn.

Denbighshire is hosting the only North Wales pilot of the zero emission green taxi scheme.

The Welsh Government, who are funding the scheme, recently set a goal of de-carbonising the taxi fleet entirely by 2028.

The Council is one of a select few local authorities in Wales taking part in the pilot.

Twenty-eight taxi drivers have stepped behind the wheel of four wheelchair-accessible Nissan Dynamo E-NV200 taxis to use as part of the “try before you buy scheme” which began in September 2021.

The pilot allows hackney licensed taxi drivers to try the vehicle free of charge for 30 days, including free electric charging at specific locations in the county, vehicle licensing, breakdown cover and insurance.

Over a 16-week period from launch until January 20, the vehicles covered 15,501 zero emission miles across the county, providing an average of 969 zero emission miles each week.

The taxis have also operated across Prestatyn, Rhyl, Bodelwyddan, St Asaph, Denbigh, Ruthin and Corwen.

Cllr Brian Jones, Lead Member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said:

“It is great to see the number of taxi operators who have stepped up to try out these greener zero emission vehicles and find out about the benefits they also bring. “The feedback we have received has been positive from both drivers and passengers. The taxis have been used mainly on home to school transport contracts morning and afternoon on most term days with great input from the children with some saying ‘it’s like travelling in a spaceship’ whilst riding in the vehicles. “This is one of a number of projects we are running on electric vehicles as a Council which will help create healthier surroundings and reduce carbon emissions across the county.”

Following feedback from the drivers participating in the pilot, the Council is looking into extending the scheme with the offer of a vehicle capable of delivering 300 plus miles on a single charge.