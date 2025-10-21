Denbighshire Leisure Ltd Shortlisted for Two North Wales Tourism Awards

DLL (Denbighshire Leisure Ltd) has been shortlisted for two awards at the Go North Wales awards.

The company is in the running for a number of prizes at the Go North Wales Tourism awards, being held in November, for the work the business does within the tourism industry.

North Wales Tourism is a not-for-profit membership organisation that supports more than 1,200 businesses within and connected to the tourism industry across North Wales.

The two categories DLL are nominated in are Marketing and Media of the Year Category with SC2 Rhyl and Bistro, Café and Coffee Shop of the Year with Beach Hut at Nova Prestatyn.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of DLL, said:

“We are thrilled to be recognised once again in the Go North Wales Tourism awards; this time for two awards. It’s fantastic to see a Denbighshire company being acknowledged for all the hard work throughout the business, and we’re thrilled to have been nominated for both awards, which endorses a strong well rounded company at every level. I am incredibly proud of the outstanding work that DLL has led on recently and over the last 10 years. The hard work, determination and dedication of the whole workforce in DLL, has helped us get to where we are today and I am very grateful for all of their support, especially since the launch of the company in 2020. As a company, it’s our values, dedication and quality that makes us stand out, and it’s fantastic to see us being recognised for these. It is always more than just a job to our workforce who always go the extra mile.”