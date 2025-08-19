Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) Shortlisted for Five National Awards

DLL (Denbighshire Leisure Ltd) has been recognised Nationally and shortlisted for 5 prestigious awards this Autumn.

The company is in the running for a number of prizes at the National ukactive awards, being held this October, for the work the business does within the fitness industry.

Ukactive is a not-for-profit industry association, promoting the interests of commercial fitness gyms and community leisure centres, with more than 4,000 organisations in membership across the UK.

The categories DLL has been shortlist in include: Organisation Innovation Award, two Marketing campaign awards, Outstanding individual leadership award and Outstanding leadership team award.

Jamie Groves, managing director of DLL, said: