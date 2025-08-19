north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
Menter Mon_leaderboard GIF_cywir
ANW_Sidebar
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
BW-Expo-BNW-Sidebar-digital-ad-450x460px
19 August 2025
North Wales

Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) Shortlisted for Five National Awards

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


DLL (Denbighshire Leisure Ltd) has been recognised Nationally and shortlisted for 5 prestigious awards this Autumn.

The company is in the running for a number of prizes at the National ukactive awards, being held this October, for the work the business does within the fitness industry.

Ukactive is a not-for-profit industry association, promoting the interests of commercial fitness gyms and community leisure centres, with more than 4,000 organisations in membership across the UK.

The categories DLL has been shortlist in include: Organisation Innovation Award, two Marketing campaign awards, Outstanding individual leadership award and Outstanding leadership team award.

Jamie Groves, managing director of DLL, said:

“We are blown away to be recognised once again in the ukactive awards; this time, for five awards. It’s fantastic to see a Denbighshire company being acknowledged nationally for all the hard work throughout the business, and we’re thrilled to have been nominated for five awards, which endorses a strong well rounded company at every level.

 

“I am incredibly proud of the outstanding work that DLL has led on recently and over the last 10 years. The hard work, determination and dedication of the whole workforce in DLL, has helped us get to where we are today and I am very grateful for all of their support, especially since the launch of the company in 2020.

 

“As a company, it’s our values, dedication and quality that makes us stand out, and it’s fantastic to see us being recognised for these. It is always more than just a job to our workforce who always go the extra mile.”



We Are Hiring- site
north wales podcast

Columns & Features:
Menter Mon
7 August 2025

The Market for Green Hydrogen Is Already Taking Shape
North Wales
5 August 2025

Stronger UK-Turkey Ties Can Deliver for Welsh Businesses
Ambition North Wales
21 July 2025

North Wales Is Building a Hydrogen Model That Works Locally
Ambition North Wales
11 July 2025

Supporting North Wales Businesses to Build a More Digital Workforce

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //