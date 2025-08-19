Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) Shortlisted for Five National Awards

DLL (Denbighshire Leisure Ltd) has been recognised Nationally and shortlisted for 5 prestigious awards this Autumn.
The company is in the running for a number of prizes at the National ukactive awards, being held this October, for the work the business does within the fitness industry.
Ukactive is a not-for-profit industry association, promoting the interests of commercial fitness gyms and community leisure centres, with more than 4,000 organisations in membership across the UK.
The categories DLL has been shortlist in include: Organisation Innovation Award, two Marketing campaign awards, Outstanding individual leadership award and Outstanding leadership team award.
Jamie Groves, managing director of DLL, said:
“We are blown away to be recognised once again in the ukactive awards; this time, for five awards. It’s fantastic to see a Denbighshire company being acknowledged nationally for all the hard work throughout the business, and we’re thrilled to have been nominated for five awards, which endorses a strong well rounded company at every level.
“I am incredibly proud of the outstanding work that DLL has led on recently and over the last 10 years. The hard work, determination and dedication of the whole workforce in DLL, has helped us get to where we are today and I am very grateful for all of their support, especially since the launch of the company in 2020.
“As a company, it’s our values, dedication and quality that makes us stand out, and it’s fantastic to see us being recognised for these. It is always more than just a job to our workforce who always go the extra mile.”