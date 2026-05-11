Denbighshire Employers Invited to Participate in Inclusive Employers Pilot

Employers across Denbighshire are being given the opportunity to take part in a fully funded initiative designed to help businesses attract, recruit and retain a wider range of talent.

Working Denbighshire has launched its Inclusive Employers Trailblazer Pilot, funded by the Welsh Government, to support local businesses in building more inclusive and sustainable workplaces. The main aim of this employer support is to help reduce economic inactivity within Denbighshire.

The pilot offers a practical, hands-on opportunity for a small number of employers to receive tailored support from a professional hiring specialist. The aim is to help businesses strengthen their recruitment and onboarding practices while making opportunities more accessible to individuals who may currently face barriers to employment, including people with disabilities, health conditions or caring responsibilities.

Participating employers will receive:

Practical guidance on inclusive recruitment and selection

Tailored support and resources to attract and hire a more diverse range of candidates

Advice on supporting employees with additional needs

Tools that can be embedded into day-to-day operations

Recognition as a certified Working Denbighshire Inclusive Employer

In addition to supporting individual businesses, the programme aims to strengthen the local economy by helping more residents into sustainable employment.

Denbighshire is one of only three local authorities selected to take part in the wider Welsh Government Trailblazer programme, which focuses on tackling economic inactivity and testing new and innovative approaches to workforce inclusion.

Strategic Employment Service Manager, Melanie Evans, at Working Denbighshire, part of Denbighshire County Council, said:

“This pilot is about more than recruitment; it is about creating a stronger, fairer local economy. By supporting employers to become more inclusive, we can help raise living standards, improve health and wellbeing, reduce child poverty, and create opportunities from which everyone in Denbighshire can benefit. This is a real opportunity for local businesses to be part of meaningful, long-term change.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, added:

“We're helping Denbighshire businesses hire local people who've been held back by disability, health issues, or caring duties. It's a win-win – employers fill jobs with motivated people, and residents get the support and opportunity they need to succeed at work.”

A total of 20 employers will be supported through the Pilot, with the first cohort limited to just five places. This initial group will begin on Monday, 1 June 2026.

Local employers interested in taking part are encouraged to register their interest by contacting the Project Manager, Dawn Johnson, via dawn.johnson@denbighshire.gov.uk by Friday, 29 May 2026.