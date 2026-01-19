Denbighshire County Council Welcomes New Chief Executive

Helen White has officially joined Denbighshire County Council in her role as Chief Executive.

A Welsh speaker who was raised in Henllan, Helen has been Chief Executive Officer with Taff Housing since 2019. Having started her career in housing and community development, Helen brings a wealth of experience to Denbighshire with over 20 years working across the public, voluntary and private sectors.

Helen joins a council which was praised as ‘well-run’ in its Panel Performance Assessment at the end of 2024. It is also a pivotal time for the council in challenging times as it continues to deliver its activities in a sustainable way for the long-term benefit of its communities, the authority said.

Helen said:

“I'm honoured to be taking on the role of Chief Executive. I know it’s a challenging time for so many in our communities, and I’m looking forward to working alongside dedicated colleagues to help make a positive impact in the county I was born and raised in. “I want to thank the Leader of the Council and all of the other Elected Members for putting their faith in me as the new Chief Executive.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council, said: