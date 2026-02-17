Denbighshire County Council Site to Provide New Affordable Homes in Rhyl

Denbighshire County Council has secured a development partner for the construction of new affordable homes at Maes Emlyn in Rhyl.

The sale of the site to Wales & West Housing will pave the way for the construction of energy-efficient homes for social rent.

The Maes Emlyn site was formerly the location for council-owned accommodation for older people.

The council said it would have become increasingly challenging to maintain the flats to an acceptable standard and so the previous residents were relocated to more suitable homes elsewhere in the Rhyl area.

A Pre-Application Consultation is currently taking place, giving residents the opportunity to view and comment on Wales & West Housing’s proposals before the final planning application is submitted in spring 2026. The consultation will close on Thursday, 12 March 2026 and it can be found on Wales & West's website.

Councillor Rhys Thomas, Denbighshire County Council’s Cabinet Lead Member for Housing & Communities, said:

“This is a site we have wanted to see brought back into use for some time, so I’m delighted that by working with Wales & West Housing, there is the prospect of high-quality new homes being delivered here.”

Emma Hancock, Land and Partnerships Manager in North Wales for Wales & West Housing, said: